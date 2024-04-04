Janel Grant's Attorney Comments On Triple H's Awareness of the Vince McMahon Situation

The lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE by ex-employee Janel Grant has cast a spotlight on the internal workings of WWE, making headlines since its filing in January 2024. The accusations brought forth by Grant, which include sex trafficking, rape, assault, blackmail, and coercion, have ignited a call for change in the often opaque backstage culture of the sport. The narrative surrounding the case has evolved as more individuals connected to WWE are questioned about their awareness and involvement.

A significant development came when WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, known outside the ring as Paul Levesque, was mentioned in connection to the case. A peculiar reference in a 'love letter' from Grant alluded to someone named Paul, sparking speculation about Triple H’s involvement. However, clarification came from Grant’s attorney, Ann Callis, who in an interview with John Pollock of POST Wrestling and Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, identified the Paul mentioned as Paul Mangieri, a WWE executive assistant. When probed about Levesque's awareness of the situation, Callis responded, "I can't comment on that now," but noted that they are still receiving information from witnesses regarding the knowledge of WWE executives.

Further details from Grant's lawsuit revealed references to WWE President Nick Khan and COO Brad Blum as corporate officers aware of Grant's hiring and its purpose, which allegedly was to maintain a sexual relationship with McMahon. It was also suggested they played roles in concealing McMahon’s actions. Notably, the lawsuit clarifies that neither Khan nor Blum had direct physical or sexual involvement with Grant.