WWE and TNA Maintain Open Dialogue for Future Collaborations

WWE and TNA's potential collaboration remains a topic of interest within the wrestling community, especially following the recent developments reported by PWInsider.

Despite the notable exit of Scott D’Amore from the dialogue, the channels of communication between WWE and TNA remain open, hinting at future possibilities of working together. Although there are no immediate plans set in stone, the spirit of collaboration has not been dismissed entirely. This ongoing dialogue was underlined by the presence of TNA executives in Philadelphia during WrestleMania 40, showcasing a tangible sign of interest in fostering a relationship between the two wrestling promotions.

The crossover potential was further teased with Jordynne Grace, the reigning TNA Knockouts Champion, participating in the 2024 Royal Rumble event, a move that underscores WWE's broader strategy to collaborate with other wrestling promotions. This approach was previously evidenced by WWE's partnership with GCW, showcasing a growing trend towards collaboration in the wrestling industry.