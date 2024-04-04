Bobby Lashley Expresses Frustration Over Recent WWE Limitations, Karrion Kross Reacts

Bobby Lashley recently shared his enthusiasm for teaming up with the Street Profits to take on The Final Testament at Wrestlemania 39 during his appearance on WWE’s The Bump. Lashley expressed a keen anticipation for the upcoming bout, stating, “I’m excited about this weekend because I get to fight. This whole year has kind of been…I’ve been handcuffed lately. I’m looking at the main event, and there’s four guys in the main event. I’ve beaten three of them. I’m throwing it out there, just saying. So I feel like I’ve been handcuffed a little bit. But this is my opportunity to go out there and beat up Kross and his boys, and then we’re gonna look at bigger things afterwards.” Lashley's comments reflect both his eagerness to return to the ring in a significant capacity and his ambition for future achievements following this event.

Karrion Kross issued the following response on X:

“Handcuffed. How tight are the cuffs? I’m just curious. Because some of us are so tightly handcuffed that if we even mention handcuffs; we’re gone.

You know what WE do instead of crying about it publicly??? We do our best to outperform the position delegated & BREAK THEM. That’s what it takes to hang with the best.

I’m gonna smash this guy Sunday,

He ain’t the same anymore.”