Ronda Rousey Favours Independent Events Should She Make Wrestling Return

During a recent appearance on The Rachel Hollis Podcast, Ronda Rousey expressed a shift in her wrestling career aspirations. The former WWE superstar stated her preference for smaller, independent wrestling events over the grandeur of major stadium performances, should she make a return to the wrestling scene.

“Honestly, I don’t like performing in big stadiums. Non-televised house shows are my favorite. If I were to continue wrestling, I’d probably do some indie stuff in town. That’s the stuff I enjoy. I love it when it’s small enough and you can interact with the crowd. Those are things I enjoy. I don’t feel like I have to be on TV and in a stadium to have a good time. If anything, it puts a lot of undo pressure on it. I just want to go out and have fun. That’s kind of what got lost I think because it snowballed into being about the women’s division and trying to elevate everybody. I had to check myself when it got to the point of, ‘Okay, this company isn’t going to work with me to create something great and I’m just an action figure on their board.’ I just want to be here and have fun with my friends. That’s what it’s about. I think the women there now are amazing and they got this and I believe they are going to continue without me. I get the most fulfillment doing small shows and what I’m doing is not dissected by a million people.”