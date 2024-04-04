WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jim Ross Critiques Ronda Rousey's Negative WWE Reaction

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 04, 2024

During the latest episode of the "Grilling JR" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, alongside Conrad Thompson, delved into the spectacle that was WrestleMania 25. The conversation, however, took an intriguing turn when Ross commented on Ronda Rousey's recent disparaging remarks about WWE, made during her book promotion.

Ross expressed his unease with Rousey's approach, saying, "It's unsettling, honestly, I don't know that's the way to promote any product in a negative light." He elaborated on the counterproductivity of shedding negative light on projects, suggesting a more positive promotional strategy. Despite understanding Rousey's intent to boost book sales and acknowledging her forthrightness, Ross advised, "I think sometimes you gotta unsaddle that negative horse, saddle it back up with something more positive."

Despite his criticism, Ross didn't hide his admiration for Rousey's unique impact on the wrestling world. "I'm a big fan of Ronda Rousey. She's special. No one has ever been quite like her," he remarked. However, he also noted Rousey's current bitterness, especially towards WWE and Vince McMahon, stating, "She's awfully bitter right now... she sure as hell is not a fan of Mr. McMahon."

Tags: #wwe #ronda rousey #jim ross

