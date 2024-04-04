Nick Khan Breaks Silence on Vince McMahon Scandal

WWE President Nick Khan has openly shared his perspective on the serious allegations directed at Vince McMahon, the organization's former CEO and Chairman. The lawsuit in question accuses McMahon of being entangled in a sex trafficking and abuse scandal, as claimed by a former WWE employee named Janel Grant. According to Grant, McMahon not only coerced her into sexual encounters with himself and other individuals but also allegedly distributed explicit images of her to several men both within and outside the WWE. The litigation also implicates the company itself and former executive John Laurinaitis.

During an appearance on "The Town with Matthew Belloni," WWE President Nick Khan addressed the grave allegations against Vince McMahon amidst discussions about WWE's lucrative media rights agreement with Netflix. This deal, set to broadcast Raw on the streaming giant from January 2025, raised questions about the potential impact of such accusations on the partnership.

Khan stated, "I don’t know about ‘kill’ but it [the allegations] certainly wouldn’t have helped the deal. So those allegations are obviously horrific and serious and we take them and interpret them the same way I think every other reasonable person or organization would take them and you saw the quick resignation… No (Netflix did not tell us to make McMahon resign). Not in any way, shape or form… No (Vince is not involved in any way). Zero. As a stockholder as I’m a stockholder (is the only way he’s involved). Zero, zero, zero. By the way, he chose to resign. So, there was no litigation. As you said, there was no threat in litigation."