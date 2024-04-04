Jim Ross Calls for a Positive Shift Away From AEW Backstage Drama

In a recent discourse regarding the purported backstage tensions at AEW All In 2023, CM Punk openly discussed the dynamics involving himself, Jack Perry, and AEW's Tony Khan. Punk highlighted his perspective on Khan's leadership style, stating, "He’s not a boss. He’s a nice guy. I think ultimately, that is a detriment to the company." This comment underlines Punk's view on the challenges posed by Khan's managerial approach to the wrestling promotion's operations.

Further adding to the conversation, esteemed AEW announcer Jim Ross shared his thoughts on Punk's remarks during his podcast. Ross admitted to only catching a fragment of Punk's interview, saying, "I saw a snippet of it. I didn’t see the whole thing. Again, my life, this has been a great weekend health-wise. That’s what I’m focusing on. I’m tired of all the negative news, all the bad news, and all the controversial stuff. It’s enough is enough." Ross, expressing his fatigue with the ongoing controversies, emphasized the need to move beyond the negativity. He humorously added, "How much barbecue can a redneck eat? I’m tapping. Let’s move on, here. We got everybody’s point of view, we understand. No matter what anybody says in an interview, it’s not gonna solve the problems. It’s just, we’re gonna continue to wear that son of a bitch out," indicating a desire to shift focus away from the disputes to more positive aspects of his life and career.