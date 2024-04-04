WWE WrestleMania Spoiler Concerning Major Sports Star

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

WWE is reportedly gearing up to feature a prominent figure from the sports world at WrestleMania 40, set to unfold at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, this weekend.

Speculation has been rife among fans that the wrestling giant might secure Jason Kelce, the retired Philadelphia Eagles Center, for a special appearance. The Miz has publicly voiced his support for Kelce's potential WWE debut, noting that having the Kelce brothers at the event in Philadelphia would be a significant draw.

Fightful has previously disclosed that WWE made contact with Kelce regarding a possible appearance at the show. According to Pwinsider, Kelce has been spotted in the Philadelphia area recently, which is not unusual given it's his place of residence. Inquiries within WWE about Kelce's involvement at WrestleMania elicited a cryptic response from a source: “I can't tell you that, but if he was, you'd think we'd book him to do something physical in the stadium he called home, right?"

The exact nature of WWE's plans for Kelce remains a topic of speculation.