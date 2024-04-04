WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE WrestleMania Spoiler Concerning Major Sports Star

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 04, 2024

WWE is reportedly gearing up to feature a prominent figure from the sports world at WrestleMania 40, set to unfold at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, this weekend.

Speculation has been rife among fans that the wrestling giant might secure Jason Kelce, the retired Philadelphia Eagles Center, for a special appearance. The Miz has publicly voiced his support for Kelce's potential WWE debut, noting that having the Kelce brothers at the event in Philadelphia would be a significant draw.

Fightful has previously disclosed that WWE made contact with Kelce regarding a possible appearance at the show. According to Pwinsider, Kelce has been spotted in the Philadelphia area recently, which is not unusual given it's his place of residence. Inquiries within WWE about Kelce's involvement at WrestleMania elicited a cryptic response from a source: “I can't tell you that, but if he was, you'd think we'd book him to do something physical in the stadium he called home, right?"

The exact nature of WWE's plans for Kelce remains a topic of speculation.

