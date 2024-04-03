MJF Light-Heartedly Requests The Rock to 'Steer Clear' Following Artwork Share from His Ex

In a recent Twitter post, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson spotlighted artwork by Naomi Rosenblum that depicted a moment from the previous week's RAW, where Johnson left Cody Rhodes in a bloody state. Rosenblum, notably the former girlfriend of MJF, became an unexpected link between the two wrestling stars. MJF, addressing the situation, took to his own Twitter account to express his feelings directly to Johnson.

MJF's tweet was a mix of admiration and a plea for distance. He stated, "First you steal my glorious idea to lash Cody. Now you try to cop art from my ex. I’m a fan. But please Leave me be, Dewey."

But please Leave me be, Dewey. https://t.co/b8XHLmDe2w — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) April 3, 2024