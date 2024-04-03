First Episode Of WWE Speed Now Available on X

WWE has unveiled its latest venture into the realm of social media with the official launch of WWE Speed, an innovative series that brings the excitement of wrestling to fans in a fast-paced format. This unique concept showcases WWE's finest athletes in intense matches, each capped at a thrilling three-minute time limit. The inaugural episode hit the airwaves today, presenting a pair of electrifying first-round matches in a tournament designed to crown the inaugural WWE Speed Champion.

Ricochet triumphed over Dragon Lee, while Bronson Reed emerged victorious in his clash with Cedric Alexander. Fans have the opportunity to witness the matches below.

WWE SPEED IS HERE!@KingRicochet battles @dragonlee95 in an intense match in the series premiere of #WWESpeed! https://t.co/y9M9UIxrQv — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2024