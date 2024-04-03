WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
First Episode Of WWE Speed Now Available on X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 03, 2024

WWE has unveiled its latest venture into the realm of social media with the official launch of WWE Speed, an innovative series that brings the excitement of wrestling to fans in a fast-paced format. This unique concept showcases WWE's finest athletes in intense matches, each capped at a thrilling three-minute time limit. The inaugural episode hit the airwaves today, presenting a pair of electrifying first-round matches in a tournament designed to crown the inaugural WWE Speed Champion.

Ricochet triumphed over Dragon Lee, while Bronson Reed emerged victorious in his clash with Cedric Alexander. Fans have the opportunity to witness the matches below.


