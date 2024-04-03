WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Unexpected Turn at WWE NXT Leads to Change of Plans

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 03, 2024

Unexpected Turn at WWE NXT Leads to Change of Plans

In a tense turn of events during Tuesday's WWE NXT episode, the final show before the highly anticipated NXT Stand & Deliver special, an alarming incident occurred, prompting unforeseen alterations to the night's programming.

Sources from Fightful Select have disclosed concerns amongst the NXT team following a match where Joe Gacy, facing off against North American Champion Oba Femi, might have sustained a concussion, leading to the match's abrupt cessation. The match was declared a no-contest by the official, who signaled the emergency "X" mark, widely recognized as an indicator of a genuine injury situation.

Originally scheduled to partake in an in-ring confrontation, Oba Femi, alongside his NXT Stand & Deliver adversaries Dijak & Josh Briggs, had their segment relocated to a backstage setting due to the incident. Furthermore, the announcement of Gacy's clash with Shawn Spears in the upcoming Stand & Deliver kickoff show experienced a delay.

Despite the scare, Gacy was able to return backstage under his own strength after undergoing medical evaluation. His participation in the scheduled match remains confirmed, suggesting he may have cleared the necessary concussion protocols, though official confirmation was not explicitly stated in the report.

WWE NXT Results (4/2/2024)

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, April 2, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone&n [...]

— Patrick A Ganczewski Apr 02, 2024 10:12PM

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #nxt #joe gacy

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86946/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π