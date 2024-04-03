Unexpected Turn at WWE NXT Leads to Change of Plans

In a tense turn of events during Tuesday's WWE NXT episode, the final show before the highly anticipated NXT Stand & Deliver special, an alarming incident occurred, prompting unforeseen alterations to the night's programming.

Sources from Fightful Select have disclosed concerns amongst the NXT team following a match where Joe Gacy, facing off against North American Champion Oba Femi, might have sustained a concussion, leading to the match's abrupt cessation. The match was declared a no-contest by the official, who signaled the emergency "X" mark, widely recognized as an indicator of a genuine injury situation.

Originally scheduled to partake in an in-ring confrontation, Oba Femi, alongside his NXT Stand & Deliver adversaries Dijak & Josh Briggs, had their segment relocated to a backstage setting due to the incident. Furthermore, the announcement of Gacy's clash with Shawn Spears in the upcoming Stand & Deliver kickoff show experienced a delay.

Despite the scare, Gacy was able to return backstage under his own strength after undergoing medical evaluation. His participation in the scheduled match remains confirmed, suggesting he may have cleared the necessary concussion protocols, though official confirmation was not explicitly stated in the report.