Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, April 2, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone and our live coverage partner (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (4/2/2024)

As always, "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." gets us started. We then shoot to "earlier today" footage of Carmelo Hayes and his masked security, as well as Trick Williams, entering the building.

WWE NXT Tag-Team Championship Eliminator

Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. LWO vs. The O.C.

Live inside the CWC, Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to the show as the theme for Axiom and Nathan Frazer hits. The duo make their way out and head to the ring for our high stakes opening contest. The winner of this bout will challenge The Wolf Dogs for the NXT Tag-Team Titles at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024.

The LWO theme hits next and out comes Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. They head to the ring to a good crowd reaction and then their music dies down. The theme for The O.C. hits next and out comes Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Frazer and Axiom hit dives from the ring to the floor as they near the ringside area.

In the ring, Gallows and Axiom duke it out as the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Gallows tags in Anderson. The two go for a double-team spot, but Axiom takes them both out. Everyone ends up in the ring together working on a big stacked spot in the corner.

We see a pair of missile drop kicks off the top-rope instead. Seconds later, we see some big dives from the ring to the floor and then we head into a mid-match commercial break as fans are chanting "LWO! LWO!" When we return, we see Axiom hit a Super Spanish Fly off the top-rope for a close near fall attempt. Moments later, Frazer gets the pin.

Winners and ADVANCING to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver tag title match: Axiom & Nathan Frazer

Fallon Henley vs. Jacy Jane

After a quick promo from Lexis King for his match against Von Wagner later tonight, we head back inside the CWC where Fallon Henley makes her way out to the ring for our next match of the evening.

When we return from the break, we see NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov walking outside to see a boot on the tire of his car. Another car pulls up with some thugs in it laughing and telling him he should have paid his parking tickets. They then tell Dragunov they'll give him a lift to dinner. He says he'll find a way. They tell him to get in the car. He does

Back inside the CWC, the theme for Jacy Jane hits and out she comes with her crew, as Henley also came out with hers, including Thea Hail who is dressed up like a cowgirl now. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The two lock up and hit the mat, still holding on. They roll around while locked up.

Jane starts to settle into the offensive lead, taking it to Henley while taunting her former friend Thea Hail at ringside. Booker T gives his Shucky Ducky Quack Quack moment of the evening on commentary, leading to some bickering between he and Vic. Henley lets out a war-cry and starts to take over.

Kiana James gets on the apron, leading to Thea Hail coming over and taking her out. The rest of Henley and Jane's crews get into it, and the distraction directly leads to Jane picking up the victory.

Winner: Jacy Jane

Lexis King vs. Von Wagner

Backstage after the match, we see Jacy Jane cut a promo from Gorilla Position until Ava loses her cool. The NXT G.M. reminds Jane this is live TV and tells her to keep it moving.

Thea Hail and her crew comes through the curtain screeching and screaming like banshees until Ava stops them and makes a six-woman bout for Stand & Deliver. They squeal even louder as a result. Thanks, Ava!

Back inside the CWC, the theme for Lexis King hits and out he comes for our next match of the evening. As he settles in the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see a Josh Briggs vignette and then Vic and Booker confirm the six-woman bout that Ava just announced before the break.

Live inside the CWC again, Von Wagner's theme hits and as he comes down to the ring, the fight is immediately on between he and King. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one, which sees Wagner dominating straight out of the gate.

After some more back-and-forth action, we work our way to the finish, which sees King pick up the win via pin fall after avoiding being put through the commentary desk at ringside by Wagner.

Winner: Lexis King

Lola Vice vs. Karmen Petrovic

Backstage, NXT G.M. Ava approaches Carmelo Hayes and informs him that she has informed the referee for his match at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 to be leniant, because there must be a winner. We then see Natalya giving advice when Roxanne Perez comes up and insults Nattie.

Inside the CWC, Lola Vice's theme hits and out she comes to the ring for our next match of the evening. As she settles inside the squared circle for a showdown of fellow martial artists, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see some nonsense about dresses from beauty pageant wannabe Arianna Grace. Back inside the CWC, Karmen Petrovic's theme hits and out she comes with her martial arts sword and Natalya by her side. The bell sounds and off we go with this one.

After some back-and-forth action, which sees Vice and Petrovic each have their moments in the spotlight, we work our way to the finish which sees Vice pull off the win via Sharpshooter submission right in front of Natalya at ringside.

Winner: Lola Vice

Supernova Sessions With Lyra Valkyria & Roxanne Perez

After the match wraps up, Vic Joseph talks about Noam Dar being excited for WWE Clash At The Castle 2024 coming to Scotland. We then see the official graphic for Supernova Sessions with Noam Dar and The Meta-Four with special guests Roxanne Perez and NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria.

On that note, we shift gears and head into another commercial break. When we return, we see Ilja Dragunov arriving to his meeting with Tony D'Angelo that he was driven to by The Family's goons. He walks past some intimidating visuals and then takes a seat as D'Angelo does the same.

We cut back to the CWC, where the ring is decked out with the Supernova Sessions set. The former women's champion Roxanne Perez is introduced. Out next is the NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria. They each speak their piece, which is nothing we haven't heard (a lot) from both already.

Eventually, they go face-to-face to wrap up this promotional segment for their women's title showdown at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024. Things come to an end when Perez slaps Valkyria and Valkyria hits her with a spin kick, before putting her through a little end-table as part of the set.

Oba Femi vs. Joe Gacy

We see a quick vignette for Dijak where like the one featuring Josh Briggs earlier tonight, we hear him explain why he's going to win the NXT North American Championship at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024. We see the reigning NXT North American Champion Oba Femi watching on a monitor backstage.

Femi turns to the camera and says he'll show why he's the champ this Saturday. He begins walking to the ring for our next match of the evening. As he does, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, Joe Gacy's theme hits and he makes his way out. The camera shot turns upside down as usual, but quickly flips back around when we see Shawn Spears run out and attack Gacy with a chair. In the ring, Femi dominates Gacy until the ref throws up the X-symbol and the bout is stopped.

Winner: Oba Femi

Arianna Grace vs. Wren Sinclair

Backstage, we see Tatum Paxley approaching NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria about what she just did to Roxanne Perez on Supernova Sessions. She's upset because that was out-of-character for Valkyria. Valkyria says she doesn't have time for this and may have to do things that aren't of the norm for her.

On that note, we shift gears and head into another commercial break as Vic Joseph promotes Arianna Grace vs. Wren Sinclair coming up next. When we return, we hear the piano and beauty queen music as Arianna Grace makes her way out and heads to the ring for our next match of the evening.

As the non-reaction for Grace wraps up along with her goofy-ass theme, we see her opponent, Wren Sinclair, already standing in the ring. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. After some back-and-forth action, we see Grace use the ropes for leverage on a pin attempt to steal the win.

Winner: Arianna Grace

Sol Ruca vs. Blair Davenport

The commentators spend a couple of minutes running down the updated officially advertised lineup for their WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 premium live event for this Saturday, April 6, 2024 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. as part of WrestleMania XL Weekend.

After that, we head back inside the CWC where Sol Ruca's theme hits. She makes her way out and heads to the ring for our next match of the evening, which is likely the final bout before the conclusion of the Dragunov-D'Angelo dinner and the "Final Face-Off" between Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

Ruca settles inside the squared circle as we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see the culmination of the Dragunov-D'Angelo dinner. Dragunov compliments D'Angelo on the lengths he's willing to go to get a mental edge. They each state their case for Saturday.

Back inside the CWC, Blair Davenport's theme hits and NXT's Jamie Hayter makes her way out and settles in the ring. The bell sounds and Davenport sprints across the ring and hits a drop kick on Ruca to kick things off. Ruca fights back with some impressive athletic spots as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see the action still in progress. Sol goes for a suplex on Daveport near the ropes and literally suplexes her over them. They both never let go of the suplex and topple over the top and out to the floor together. Ouch. Back in the ring, Sol hits a wild top-rope dive into a DDT for a close pin attempt.

Ruca goes for the Sol-Snatcher, but Davenport has it well-scouted and counters. She follows that up with a big move of her own. She goes for her finisher after that, but Ruca counters into a pin attempt for the victory out of nowhere.

Winner: Sol Ruca

Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes' "Final Face-Off"

It's main event (segment) time!

After the match, we shoot backstage and see Trick Williams walking the hallways. The camera shot cuts to Carmelo Hayes leading his entourage of personal masked security through the halls as well. Vic Joseph promotes their "Final Face-Off" before WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 coming up next.

On that note, we head to another commercial break. When we return, we see Josh Briggs standing backstage when Dijak walks up and asks if he saw what Oba Femi just did to Joe Gacy. He says he did but won't do that to him. He says he'll win. Oba Femi comes in and claims he'll retain this weekend.

Now we shoot to the office of NXT G.M. Ava, who boasts putting together a great card for this year's WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 premium live event scheduled for WrestleMania XL Weekend this Saturday afternoon. As she does, Joe Gacy climbs up from under her desk and asks for Shawn Spears on Saturday. She grants it.

Back inside the CWC, we hear the familiar sounds of Carmelo Hayes' theme. Out he comes with his personal masked security to the ring, which itself is surrounded on all sides of the ring apron by regular WWE NXT security. His music dies down and the theme for Trick Williams plays.

Out comes Trick Williams to loud "Whoop That Trick!" chants. For some reason, Booker T doesn't do his usual hip-hop ad-libs during this entrance for the emerging mega-star. Vic claims even Booker can sense the magnitude of this match by not clowning or playing around. Trick settles in the ring and takes his glasses off.

Trick says they are finally here, face-to-face. He says he guesses they should both be happy, because they're main eventing WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024. He says it wasn't supposed to be this way. He then boasts the two being the first two black men to headline a show during WrestleMania Weekend.

He says as much as he should be celebrating that, he's not, because he's going to war with his brother. Hayes says when he puts it that way, he's come along way since his dark match on SmackDown. Trick says that was his third match ever. He says Hayes was his brother and was there for him. Hayes says that's true.

Hayes says at one point it was the two of them versus the world, but this Saturday, it'll be him versus Trick. Trick says the whole world will be watching. Hayes says just like the whole world watched Trick ruin everything. Trick says Hayes ruined it. Hayes then talks about championships like girlfriends.

He says he lost his world title and Trick lost his North American title. Hayes says they agreed to get theirs back. He says Trick then went around him and behind his back and tried to take his title. He tells him to make that make sense. He says the look he gave Trick that started everything was the look of him realizing Trick turned from his friend to his enemy.

Trick says if that helps him. He then tells the real version, pointing out how he came to Hayes for his blessing before doing so, and Hayes gave it to him. Hayes tries to respond but fans drown him out with loud "Whoop That Trick!" chants. Hayes says regardless of anything, Trick always takes a back seat to Hayes. Trick says those days are long gone.

Hayes tells Trick he's been hot for six months. He congratulates him and says he's been hot for three years. He says it's easy for people to love him when he's shining, but the second he isn't, they're gonna turn on him like Nintendo. He tells him to quote that. Trick says it's now clear to him how envious Hayes is of the fans being behind him.

Carmelo reminds Trick that when he shoots, he doesn't miss. He says he'll make that clear again this Saturday. Trick disagrees and says it's clear now that he's the guy to knock Carmeo off the mountain. Trick says on Saturday fans are gonna be chanting "Whoop That Trick!" and meanwhile, "I'ma be whoopin' that ass!"

With that said, Trick goes after Hayes and starts taking out his security. The two continue a wild pull-apart brawl as Vic Joseph promotes this Saturday's WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 premium live event as part of WrestleMania XL Weekend. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!