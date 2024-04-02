WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
News On Roxanne Perez Impressing WWE Officials

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 02, 2024

Roxanne Perez is set to challenge Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship at the upcoming Stand & Deliver premium live event. WWE officials have expressed significant appreciation for Perez's performances, particularly highlighting her recent portrayal as a heel. Despite speculation about Perez's promotion to the main roster, current plans indicate she will further develop her character within NXT. Insider speculation suggests that Perez stands a strong chance to clinch the championship title this weekend.

Furthermore, insiders have hinted that Perez's elevation to the main roster is inevitable, citing management's satisfaction with her contributions during major appearances, including her participation in the Royal Rumble events of 2023 and 2024. A source close to Fightful has commented on Perez's potential, stating, "the sky is the limit" for her career prospects within WWE.

Source: Fightful Select
