News On Roxanne Perez Impressing WWE Officials

Roxanne Perez is set to challenge Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship at the upcoming Stand & Deliver premium live event. WWE officials have expressed significant appreciation for Perez's performances, particularly highlighting her recent portrayal as a heel. Despite speculation about Perez's promotion to the main roster, current plans indicate she will further develop her character within NXT. Insider speculation suggests that Perez stands a strong chance to clinch the championship title this weekend.
Furthermore, insiders have hinted that Perez's elevation to the main roster is inevitable, citing management's satisfaction with her contributions during major appearances, including her participation in the Royal Rumble events of 2023 and 2024. A source close to Fightful has commented on Perez's potential, stating, "the sky is the limit" for her career prospects within WWE.
⚡ Opening Match Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE NXT
WWE has revealed the lineup for tonight's NXT episode, the final stop before the highly anticipated Stand & Deliver event this Saturday. [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 02, 2024 04:43PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com