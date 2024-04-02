Opening Match Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE NXT

WWE has revealed the lineup for tonight's NXT episode, the final stop before the highly anticipated Stand & Deliver event this Saturday. The evening is set to kick off with a high-stakes NXT Tag Team Title number one contender's match, featuring Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro, Axiom & Nathan Frazer, and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson. The victors of this bout will earn the opportunity to challenge NXT Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin at Stand & Deliver.

Additional highlights of the show include a face-to-face confrontation between Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes, as well as a triple-threat match for the NXT Tag Team Title number one contender's spot.

The NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez are slated for a Supernova Sessions segment, while competitors such as Sol Ruca and Blair Davenport are set to face off in the ring. Other matches announced include Fallon Henley vs. Jacy Jayne, Oba Femi vs. Joe Gacy, and a tag team match featuring Karmen Petrovic, accompanied by Natalya, against Lola Vice. The action-packed evening will also see Von Wagner go head-to-head with Lexis King, ensuring an unforgettable lead-up to Saturday's Stand & Deliver special.