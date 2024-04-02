WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE Superstar Big E Opens Up About His Uncertain Future

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 02, 2024

WWE Superstar Big E Opens Up About His Uncertain Future

In a recent interview with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri, WWE Superstar Big E, opened up about his future in wrestling following a significant injury. Big E shared his current situation, revealing the complexities of his injury and the uncertainties surrounding his return to the ring.

Discussing his condition, Big E stated, “I appreciate everyone's still asking. C1 is a tricky bone. I broke it in two places, something called a Jefferson fracture. So, you know, I'm just trying to make the best decision for myself and for my health. I wish I had a better answer, but unfortunately, I don't have any right now." This candid response highlights his current state of limbo regarding his wrestling career.

When questioned about whether his return depends on personal decision or medical clearance, Big E responded, “The great thing is, I think they put me in control of that and obviously I'm listening to the doctors. They know more than I do as far as my health and prognosis." He further explained the difference between his daily functionality and the physical demands of wrestling, emphasizing his desire to avoid long-term physical impairment. “I didn't get into this to end up in a wheelchair or worse," he remarked, reflecting on his lifelong athleticism and the considerations he now faces at 38 years old.

WWE Commentator Corey Graves Opens Up About His Current Relationship with CM Punk

While guesting on the WrestleBinge podcast by Sportskeeda.com, WWE commentator Corey Graves opened up about his current relationship with CM [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 02, 2024 01:53PM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #big e

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86937/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π