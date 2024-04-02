WWE Superstar Big E Opens Up About His Uncertain Future

In a recent interview with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri, WWE Superstar Big E, opened up about his future in wrestling following a significant injury. Big E shared his current situation, revealing the complexities of his injury and the uncertainties surrounding his return to the ring.

Discussing his condition, Big E stated, “I appreciate everyone's still asking. C1 is a tricky bone. I broke it in two places, something called a Jefferson fracture. So, you know, I'm just trying to make the best decision for myself and for my health. I wish I had a better answer, but unfortunately, I don't have any right now." This candid response highlights his current state of limbo regarding his wrestling career.

When questioned about whether his return depends on personal decision or medical clearance, Big E responded, “The great thing is, I think they put me in control of that and obviously I'm listening to the doctors. They know more than I do as far as my health and prognosis." He further explained the difference between his daily functionality and the physical demands of wrestling, emphasizing his desire to avoid long-term physical impairment. “I didn't get into this to end up in a wheelchair or worse," he remarked, reflecting on his lifelong athleticism and the considerations he now faces at 38 years old.