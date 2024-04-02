WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Commentator Corey Graves Opens Up About His Current Relationship with CM Punk

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 02, 2024

While guesting on the WrestleBinge podcast by Sportskeeda.com, WWE commentator Corey Graves opened up about his current relationship with CM Punk.

“I am proud to report that it’s all water under the bridge. I bumped into him briefly the night of Survivor Series backstage, but it was chaotic. He had just come back. Everything was at eleven at the moment.

The day of the Royal Rumble at Tropicana Field, I actually got to pull him aside for a few minutes and we cleared the air. We had a nice, long chat. We both apologized for some things over the years and realized this is where we both belong. This is where we both want to be. It’s been a really exciting time for me personally to be able to rekindle a friendship that meant so much to me over the years. I’m truly as excited to have Punk back here under the WWE banner as just about anybody.” 

Tags: #wwe #corey graves #cm punk

