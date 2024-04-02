WWE Courts Major Sports Star for WrestleMania XL Appearance

WrestleMania 40 is set to feature notable celebrities like Meek Mill and Lil Wayne at this weekend's spectacle at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The fusion of renowned figures from the music industry and WWE's grand stage is a tradition that traces back to the inception of WrestleMania decades ago.

In the build-up to this year's event, WWE superstar The Miz shared his excitement with TMZ Sports about the potential WWE debut of Jason Kelce, the retired center for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Miz suggested that featuring the Kelce brothers would be a monumental hit, especially in Philadelphia, given their local hero status.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select disclosed that WWE has extended an invitation to Jason Kelce for a possible WrestleMania 40 appearance. Kelce's involvement would be a significant coup for WWE, capitalizing on his popularity in the sports realm and his strong connection with the Philadelphia crowd.

However, details regarding Kelce's participation remain uncertain at this time.