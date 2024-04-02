Internal WWE WrestleMania XL Match Order Revealed

WWE is set to captivate audiences worldwide with WrestleMania 40, scheduled for the weekend of April 6th and 7th, 2024, at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event promises two nights hot action, with the match lineup now officially arranged, subject to potential adjustments as the weekend approaches.
Dave Meltzer, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, revealed the anticipated match order based on information available last week. Fans can look forward to a spectacular blend of championship bouts, tag team showdowns, and intense rivalries across both nights.
WWE Women’s World Championship Match:
Rhea Ripley (champion) vs. Becky Lynch
WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Six-Pack Ladder Match:
Finn Balor & Damian Priest (champions) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory vs. Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate
Tag Team Match:
Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio
Singles Match:
Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
Six-Woman Tag Team Match:
Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL's Asuka, Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match:
GUNTHER (champion) vs. Sami Zayn
Tag Team Match:
The Rock & Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins
WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match (CM Punk Will Be On Commentary):
Seth Rollins (champion) vs. Drew McIntyre
Philadelphia Street Fight:
Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits vs. The Final Testament’s Karrion Kross & AOP
Singles Match:
LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
WWE United States Championship Match:
Logan Paul (champion) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton
WWE Women’s Championship Match:
IYO SKY (champion) vs. Bayley
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match:
Roman Reigns (champion) vs. Cody Rhodes
