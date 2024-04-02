WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Superstar Gets Married

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 02, 2024

WWE Superstar Julius Creed has entered a new chapter in his life, tying the knot in a ceremony celebrated alongside close friends and family. Creed took to Instagram on Monday morning to share the joyous news, featuring photos from the momentous occasion. He expressed his devotion with a heartfelt caption, stating, "My ride or die. My forever and always."

Fellow WWE stars, including Nikkita Lyons, Joaquin Wilde, Edris Enofe, and Trick Williams, were quick to offer their congratulations in the comment section, sharing in the newlyweds' happiness. Currently a member of the Raw roster, Creed forms a formidable team with his brother, Brutus Creed, under the banner of Diamond Mine, alongside ally Ivy Nile.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Julius Creed and his partner.

