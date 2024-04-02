WWE To Reveal WrestleMania XL Set Design During Live Stream

WWE is set to reveal the much-anticipated official set design for WrestleMania XL with a unique set reveal live stream across multiple platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch on Thursday, April 4. This event promises to give fans an exclusive sneak peek into the grand staging of one of the biggest wrestling events of the year.

In other exciting news, WWE Speed makes its debut on X (formerly known as Twitter) this Wednesday, April 3, at 12pm Eastern Time / 9am Pacific Time. The premiere of this new series is highly anticipated by fans eager for more WWE action and content.

Adding to the week's excitement, a special "Countdown to WWE Hall of Fame" program will air live on Peacock this Friday, April 5, beginning at 10pm Eastern Time / 7pm Pacific Time. This show will serve as the perfect lead-in to the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame 2024 induction ceremony, also streaming on Peacock later that evening.

Furthermore, fans can look forward to the "Countdown To WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024" airing live on Peacock and across all WWE’s social and digital platforms on Saturday, April 6, at 11am Eastern Time / 8am Pacific Time. This event is a must-watch for fans wanting to get all the insights and buildup before the main event.

Lastly, the "Countdown To WrestleMania XL" is set to stream live at 5pm Eastern Time / 2pm Pacific Time on Peacock and across all WWE’s social and digital platforms on Saturday as well. This countdown show is the final step before the curtain is raised on WrestleMania XL, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening of wrestling entertainment.