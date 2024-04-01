WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Matt Riddle Throws Down the Gauntlet to Zack Sabre Jr. for Windy City Riot

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 01, 2024

Matt Riddle Throws Down the Gauntlet to Zack Sabre Jr. for Windy City Riot

In a recent video release, New Japan Pro Wrestling spotlighted Matt Riddle issuing a bold challenge to Zack Sabre Jr. for a showdown at NJPW Windy City Riot in Chicago. Riddle has put his NJPW World TV Championship on the line for the bout scheduled for April 12. Zack Sabre Jr., renowned for being the inaugural holder of the NJPW TV Championship, relinquished the title to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom. Following this, Matt Riddle captured the title from Tanahashi at NJPW The New Beginning in Sapporo, setting the stage for a highly anticipated encounter between Riddle and Sabre Jr.

The Rock Unveils First Episode of His "Journey to WrestleMania XL" Docu-Series

As WrestleMania XL Week commences, "The Final Boss" has made a grand entrance on social media platforms. On the evening of Sunday, The Rock [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 01, 2024 09:16AM


Tags: #njpw #matt riddle #zack sabre jr #windy city riot

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86921/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π