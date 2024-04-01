Matt Riddle Throws Down the Gauntlet to Zack Sabre Jr. for Windy City Riot

In a recent video release, New Japan Pro Wrestling spotlighted Matt Riddle issuing a bold challenge to Zack Sabre Jr. for a showdown at NJPW Windy City Riot in Chicago. Riddle has put his NJPW World TV Championship on the line for the bout scheduled for April 12. Zack Sabre Jr., renowned for being the inaugural holder of the NJPW TV Championship, relinquished the title to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom. Following this, Matt Riddle captured the title from Tanahashi at NJPW The New Beginning in Sapporo, setting the stage for a highly anticipated encounter between Riddle and Sabre Jr.