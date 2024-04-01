The Rock Unveils First Episode of His "Journey to WrestleMania XL" Docu-Series

As WrestleMania XL Week commences, "The Final Boss" has made a grand entrance on social media platforms.

On the evening of Sunday, The Rock made waves by releasing a mini-documentary-style video on social media, chronicling his path to WrestleMania XL. In this high-stakes event, he is set to team up with Roman Reigns to challenge Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins in a headline tag-team match on the first night.

This eagerly anticipated clash is scheduled for Saturday, April 6, 2024, at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. A prominent member of The Bloodline, The Rock took to X to give fans a glimpse into his remarkable journey from his WWE comeback to the current day.

“The Final Boss creates the road we are all on,” The Rock captioned his post, which concluded with a cliff-hanger “To be continued…” graphic. Moreover, the post was tagged with “Part 1,” hinting at more content to follow.

Fans can dive into The Rock’s Road to WrestleMania XL by watching the first video of the series, available in the post below.