Bray Wyatt Documentary Now Airing On Peacock

WWE has officially unveiled the much-anticipated documentary titled 'Becoming Immortal' featuring Bray Wyatt, now accessible for streaming on Peacock. This two-hour special is graced with narration by the legendary Undertaker and boasts an impressive lineup of interviews from icons such as Triple H, John Cena, Becky Lynch, Hulk Hogan, Braun Strowman, Bo Dallas, Mika Rotunda, and JoJo Offerman.

Synopsis:

"Bray Wyatt is one of the most revered and mysterious characters in WWE history. The story behind that character and the man himself, Windham Rotunda, has never been documented until now. Using never-before seen interviews and exclusive backstage footage, Windham Rotunda’s inspiring story unfolds. This documentary chronicles Windham’s incredible rise to worldwide fame as a WWE superstar, and the struggles and success that came with being a creative visionary. Sadly, in August of 2023, Windham passed away at the age of 36. In the wake of his untimely death, Windham leaves behind a family still grieving with loss as they celebrate a lasting legacy that continues to create and inspire."