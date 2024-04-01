WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WrestleMania Week Launches with John Cena's 'WWE: Next Gen' Docuseries Premiere

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 01, 2024

WWE's newest docuseries, "WWE: Next Gen," made its anticipated debut on Monday, April 1, 2024, marking the commencement of WrestleMania XL Week. This groundbreaking series, produced by WWE icon John Cena, provides an unparalleled glimpse into the lives of aspiring professional wrestlers.

"WWE: Next Gen" is described as an all-access journey into the lives of young men and women striving for the prestigious status of WWE Superstar. Over eight episodes, viewers are granted an intimate look at the intense training regimens, emotional victories, and pivotal moments these young athletes face as they chase their dreams in the wrestling world. From thousands of hopefuls, only a select few will advance, battling for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

John Cena shared his enthusiasm for the series on X, highlighting the timing of its release during WrestleMania week, a pinnacle event for WWE Superstars. He encouraged fans to delve into the beginnings of a new generation's wrestling careers by watching "WWE: Next Gen" on The Roku Channel, stating, "With WrestleMania this week as the ‘finish line’ for WWE Superstars, get an in-depth look at how each of those journeys can begin for a new group of hopeful athletes. Stream WWE: Next Gen on The Roku Channel TODAY!”


