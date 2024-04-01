Significant Hint Points Towards Bo Dallas's WWE Return

Bo Dallas is set to make his anticipated return to WWE television.

Dallas, having been reintroduced to the WWE alongside his brother, Bray Wyatt, took on the mantle of the Uncle Howdy character following Wyatt's comeback at the Extreme Rules PLE in 2022. Their collaboration, however, was cut short in March due to Wyatt's health concerns, leading to his unfortunate passing in August from a heart attack.

In a touching tribute to Wyatt's legacy, Peacock has premiered the "Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal" documentary, showcasing interviews with WWE legends and current stars such as Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Becky Lynch, Triple H, and Bo Dallas himself. The documentary concludes with a poignant teaser for Dallas's WWE return, featuring a lantern and a voice whispering "run," a nod to Wyatt's iconic catchphrase, accompanied by the silhouette of a mysterious figure.

Fightful Select has indicated that this teaser is indeed a precursor to Dallas's return to WWE TV. While specifics regarding the timing and storyline of his return remain under wraps, Dallas has been under contract since 2022, hinting at ongoing plans for his reintroduction to the WWE universe.

A representative from WWE expressed the company's deliberate approach to Dallas's return, emphasizing the importance of respecting the grieving process following the loss of his brother.