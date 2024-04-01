Freddie Prinze Jr. Reflects on His WWE Hiring Story and First Encounter with Vince McMahon

Freddie Prinze Jr. recently reflected on his unexpected path to joining WWE's creative team during an appearance on The Masked Man Show, as reported by Wrestling Inc. His journey into the wrestling world began serendipitously after attending a WWE event that featured what was then Ric Flair's latest retirement match.

Prinze shared the story of how a casual conversation led to a career-defining moment: “It was not the plan going in. The plan was, I met this lady at a WWE event, Ric Flair’s last match, well his last match at that point … He’s like Barbara Streisand and her final tour every 10 years. But I met this lady, and we were talking wrestling and she said, ‘You need to meet my boss.’ I said, ‘Who’s your boss?’ She said, ‘Stephanie [McMahon].'”

The encounter led to an opportunity Prinze couldn't refuse. “I go and I meet Vince, and I had a great conversation with him and I kind of got offered the job in the room and just said ‘yes’ before I even spoke to Sarah [Michelle Geller] ’cause it just felt perfect and it felt right.”