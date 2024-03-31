Last-Minute Changes Rumored for WWE WrestleMania Match

With WrestleMania 40 just around the corner, the event's match card is nearly finalized, but rumors of last-minute alterations are circulating, particularly regarding one high-stakes bout.

The match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship promises to be a must-see, featuring Finn Balor & Damian Priest, DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa), Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth), The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods), Grayson Waller & Austin Theory, and Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate in an action-packed six-pack ladder match.

Waller & Theory and Dunne & Bate emerged victorious in their respective matches on Friday's SmackDown, clinching the final spots in this eagerly awaited ladder match. Their path to WrestleMania was secured through a qualifying tournament where Waller & Theory overcame The Street Profits and Dunne & Bate bested Angel & Humberto.

However, the participation of Waller and Theory in this marquee match remains uncertain. Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer revealed insights about a forthcoming meeting to deliberate their involvement. "By the way, even though Theory and Waller won. It is not necessarily that they're going to be in that match. They might be. There is a meeting upcoming where they will make a decision on that," Meltzer said.