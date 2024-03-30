WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
2024 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal Lineup Announced

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 30, 2024

Get ready for the 2024 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal takes center stage on the April 5th episode of SmackDown!

The WWE Universe is buzzing with anticipation as a star-studded lineup of competitors is set to battle it out for supremacy. This year's participants include:

Andrade, Ricochet, Chad Gable, Bronson Reed, Shinsuke Nakamura, Omos, Brutus Creed, Julius Creed, Ivar, Akira Tozawa, Otis, JD McDonagh, Apollo Crews, Veer, Sanga, Cameron Grimes, Kit Wilson, Elton Prince, Ashante Adonis, and Cedric Alexander.

Tags: #wwe #andre the giant

