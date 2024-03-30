2024 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal Lineup Announced

Get ready for the 2024 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal takes center stage on the April 5th episode of SmackDown!

The WWE Universe is buzzing with anticipation as a star-studded lineup of competitors is set to battle it out for supremacy. This year's participants include:

Andrade, Ricochet, Chad Gable, Bronson Reed, Shinsuke Nakamura, Omos, Brutus Creed, Julius Creed, Ivar, Akira Tozawa, Otis, JD McDonagh, Apollo Crews, Veer, Sanga, Cameron Grimes, Kit Wilson, Elton Prince, Ashante Adonis, and Cedric Alexander.

Announced participants for the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on #SmackDown next week: pic.twitter.com/gAG0jtF80C — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 30, 2024