Rematch Announced For April 1st WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 01, 2024

WWE Raw is set to deliver a must-see episode on Monday, as Sami Zayn gears up for a gripping rematch against Bronson Reed. Sparking anticipation, Reed took to social media to announce their upcoming clash, promising a spectacle of vengeance for Zayn. This high-stakes match is slated for the April 1st episode at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, marking the red brand's last hurrah before the grand spectacle of WrestleMania 40.

Fans can look forward to an action-packed lineup for Raw, featuring:

- An appearance by The Rock alongside WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns

- Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed

- DIY & New Day facing off against The Judgment Day

- Women's tag team action as Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupree take on Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell.

Tags: #wwe #raw

