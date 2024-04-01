Inside Scoop on WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov Future

WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov is set to put his championship on the line against Tony D’Angelo during the much-anticipated 2024 Stand and Deliver Premium Live Event. Amidst the excitement surrounding this matchup, insider Corey Brennan from Fightful.com shed light on Dragunov's position within the WWE hierarchy. Despite the swirling rumors, Brennan clarified that there are currently no plans for Dragunov to ascend to the main roster immediately. Instead, the expectation is that a promotion will follow once he relinquishes the NXT championship.

Dragunov's tenure in NXT has been marked by his ability to perform with minimal oversight from the production team, signaling a wrestler who has not only mastered his craft but also understands the nuances of engaging audiences. This independence and proficiency have sparked discussions among NXT insiders, suggesting that Dragunov's capabilities and impact may have outgrown the developmental brand. His commendable talent for enhancing the performances of his colleagues and his cooperative nature backstage have further solidified his standing as a respected and valued member of the NXT roster.

“In the broader scheme of WWE, the belief of several in NXT is that WWE see Ilja Dragunov in the same vein as Gunther and have plans to push him in a similar capacity to the Intercontinental Champion once he makes his way to the main roster.”