WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Jerry “The King” Lawler Undergoes Knee Replacement Surgery

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 30, 2024

Jerry “The King” Lawler Undergoes Knee Replacement Surgery

Jerry “The King” Lawler is on the mend following a knee replacement operation, per reports from PW Insider. This WWE Hall of Famer, known for his legendary status in the ring and on the commentary table, is said to be recovering after the procedure.

Fans might recall buzz earlier this month about Lawler's expected appearance in Philadelphia for the WrestleMania 40 celebrations, particularly at The World for an exclusive memorabilia signing session alongside other WWE icons.

We at WNS extend our heartfelt wishes for a swift and smooth recovery to Lawler.

The Undertaker Reveals His 'Proudest Moment' in Wrestling Career

In an engaging Patreon Q&A session, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker shared his candid thoughts on his iconic Wrestlemania 25 bout with [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 30, 2024 10:22AM

 

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #jerry lawler

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86891/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π