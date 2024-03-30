Jerry “The King” Lawler Undergoes Knee Replacement Surgery

Jerry “The King” Lawler is on the mend following a knee replacement operation, per reports from PW Insider. This WWE Hall of Famer, known for his legendary status in the ring and on the commentary table, is said to be recovering after the procedure.

Fans might recall buzz earlier this month about Lawler's expected appearance in Philadelphia for the WrestleMania 40 celebrations, particularly at The World for an exclusive memorabilia signing session alongside other WWE icons.

We at WNS extend our heartfelt wishes for a swift and smooth recovery to Lawler.