The Undertaker Reveals His 'Proudest Moment' in Wrestling Career

In an engaging Patreon Q&A session, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker shared his candid thoughts on his iconic Wrestlemania 25 bout with Shawn Michaels, a match often hailed as one of the greatest in wrestling history. The Undertaker, known for his humility, couldn't help but reflect on the exceptional nature of this encounter, even if it meant inadvertently mentioning wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer.

"You know me, I don't like to put myself over in those kinds of answers, but that match was pretty close to... in spite of Dave Meltzer only giving it four stars. I don't remember him taking too many bumps. I don't really have a lot of stock in what he says. I can't even believe I just gave him credit. I did say his name, and I'm regretting that right now. We might have to edit that out," The Undertaker expressed with a hint of humor over Meltzer's critique.

Beyond the physicality and technical prowess displayed, The Undertaker highlighted the deep personal connection and mutual respect between him and Michaels. "There were just so many special factors, starting with Shawn and I’s relationship. How it had come full circle and to where now we care for each other as friends and not just competitors and people working for the same company. We are genuine friends at that point."

The match's significance was amplified by their shared Texas roots, with Michaels hailing from San Antonio and The Undertaker from Houston, adding a layer of regional pride to their Wrestlemania showdown. "We don’t like where we have been put on the card. So we both have chips on our shoulders... Everything lined up perfectly for that match and that night, and it’ll still probably be my proudest moment," The Undertaker concluded, underscoring the match's personal and professional importance to both legendary wrestlers.