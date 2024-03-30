WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
DDP And Braun Strowman Set For WWE WrestleMania Pre-Show Tailgate Party

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 30, 2024

WWE has just rolled out exciting news for its silver package members! An exclusive Pre-Show Tailgate Party is set to take place at Citizens Bank Park, welcoming fans on either night or both nights of the highly anticipated WrestleMania XL. Making the event even more special, WWE Hall of Famer DDP will grace the party with his presence on Saturday, while the powerhouse Braun Strowman will join the festivities on Sunday.

WrestleMania Pre-Show Tailgate

With a Silver package, members of the WWE Universe can attend an exclusive Pre-Show Tailgate Party at Citizens Bank Park on either one night or both nights of WrestleMania XL!

Ahead of all of the action, you can experience a classic Philly tailgate that includes sign making stations, a photo op at home plate, tailgate style games and activities, food, beverages and appearances by WWE Superstars including WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page on Saturday and Braun Strowman on Sunday!

Silver packages also include a dedicated stadium entrance, upper level seating, an Official WWE Gift Pack and an Express Entrance & Checkout Lane at the WrestleMania Superstore.


