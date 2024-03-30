WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces Commercial-Free Opening Hour for April 1st Raw Broadcast

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 30, 2024

WWE has unveiled an exciting update for the WrestleMania go-home episode of WWE Raw. The broadcast on April 1st is set to kick off with a bang, featuring an entire hour without commercials. This special edition will emanate from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and fans can catch all the action live on the USA Network.

The lineup for this must-see episode of Raw is heating up with some major appearances and a high-stakes match on the card:

- The Rock and WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns are scheduled to make an appearance

- A tag team match is also set, with DIY & New Day taking on The Judgment Day.

Tags: #wwe #raw

