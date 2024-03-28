The Undertaker Reveals the Wrestler He Feels Should Have Broken His WrestleMania Winning Streak

In a revealing discussion on his "Six Feet Under" podcast, The Undertaker, a legend of WWE with an unparalleled WrestleMania legacy of 25 wins to just 2 losses, shared his thoughts on who should have ended his storied winning streak. The streak, which saw The Undertaker undefeated at 21 consecutive WrestleManias, was first broken by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30, creating one of WWE's most unforgettable moments. His only other defeat came at the hands of Roman Reigns during WrestleMania 33's headline event.

Reflecting on his illustrious career and the iconic streak that defined much of it, The Undertaker pinpointed the late Bray Wyatt as the individual who, in his opinion, would have been the most fitting to end the streak. The Undertaker reasoned that while Reigns' victory was significant, a win for Wyatt would have had a more profound impact on his career, given the thematic parallels and the dark, enigmatic allure shared between their wrestling personas. He expressed, "The most logical person to break it would have been Bray Wyatt. Probably of the three, it would have meant more to his career than even Roman’s."

He elaborated on the unique connection between their characters, suggesting that Wyatt taking over the streak could have served as a pivotal moment, potentially merging their dark personas into a "higher power" narrative, thereby extending The Undertaker's legacy in an alternative form. "For him to be able to have broke it would have been such a feather in his cap and in something that would have prob probably could have extended the, the character of the Undertaker in, in a different capacity," The Undertaker reflected.

The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt clashed at WrestleMania 31 in 2015, a match that retained The Undertaker's streak at that time. The Deadman's final WrestleMania appearance was against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, where he triumphed in a Boneyard match before announcing his retirement later that year.