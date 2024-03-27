WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Latest WWE Contract Update On Drew McIntyre

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 27, 2024

Latest WWE Contract Update On Drew McIntyre

In a revealing update from PWInsider, Drew McIntyre, known to fans as the Scottish Warrior, remains in contractual limbo with WWE, even as he is slated for a high-stakes encounter at WrestleMania 40. Despite the widespread speculation and anticipation surrounding his involvement in one of the event's most anticipated matchups, it's reported that McIntyre has not yet secured a new contract with the wrestling giant. His existing agreement is poised to conclude shortly after the grand spectacle of WrestleMania concludes.

This situation has sparked a flurry of discussions and theories within the wrestling community. While some insiders and fans alike conjecture that McIntyre must have already secured a new agreement with WWE, given his prominent positioning at WrestleMania, dubbed the Showcase of the Immortals, sources close to McIntyre suggest otherwise. However, there's a prevailing optimism that negotiations will lead to a fruitful agreement in the near future, ensuring that the Scottish Warrior's formidable presence continues to grace WWE television.

Mike Rotunda Believed WWE Would Swiftly Enshrine Bray Wyatt in the Hall of Fame

In a heartfelt discussion with Bill Apter, Mike Rotunda, fondly remembered by wrestling enthusiasts as IRS, opened up about the profound los [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 27, 2024 03:11PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #drew mcintyre

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86849/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π