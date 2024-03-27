Mike Rotunda Believed WWE Would Swiftly Enshrine Bray Wyatt in the Hall of Fame

In a heartfelt discussion with Bill Apter, Mike Rotunda, fondly remembered by wrestling enthusiasts as IRS, opened up about the profound loss of his son, Windham Rotunda, widely recognized by the WWE universe as Bray Wyatt. Reflecting on the potential posthumous induction of Wyatt into the WWE Hall of Fame, Rotunda shared his initial expectations and subsequent relief when the plans diverged, citing the emotional toll such an event could have taken on him, especially as he is slated for induction this year as part of the U.S. Express.

Rotunda recounted a poignant moment, revealing a conversation with WWE executives about the induction. "With Windham passing, I thought they were going to immediately put Windham into the Hall of Fame, which he will be at some point, but I think that WWE reassessed stuff and thought it was too soon to go there with our family and the reactions and the stress on us. We got a call from WWE and said Hunter wants to do a Zoom call. We were thinking they were going to tell us what was going to happen at WrestleMania and Hunter said, ‘You guys are going to get inducted. You and Barry. You were a part of the first ever WrestleMania.’"

The veteran wrestler expressed his gratitude and relief, emphasizing the honor while acknowledging the emotional challenges faced following his son's passing. "It’s very flattering, obviously, and actually less stressful on us because of all the stuff that we’ve had to go through with Windham passing, just the mental capacity of it. Obviously, it’s a great honor because you are getting rewarded for what you spent 40 years doing."

Fans and followers can anticipate a deeper dive into the life and career of Bray Wyatt, as a documentary is set to premiere on Peacock on April 1st.