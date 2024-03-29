Tonight's WWE SmackDown Preview: Jade Cargill’s Appearance, Tag Team Ladder Match Qualifiers & More

Tonight's WWE SmackDown is set to ignite the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, with a live broadcast on FOX. Here's a quick rundown of what WWE has in store:

- A showdown between Bianca Belair and Dakota Kai.

- The Street Profits, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins, take on Grayson Waller & Austin Theory in a qualifier for the Six-Pack Ladder Match.

- New Catch Republic's Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate face Legado Del Fantasma's Berto & Angel in another Six-Pack Ladder Match qualifier.

- An appearance by Jade Cargill.

- A tag team battle with Kevin Owens & Randy Orton against Pretty Deadly's Kit Wilson & Elton Prince.