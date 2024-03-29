The Rock Rails Against WWE Rules in Fiery Post-RAW Rant

In a shocking turn of events on the latest WWE RAW, The Rock unleashed a brutal attack on Cody Rhodes, leaving him bloodied as the show came to a close. The drama didn't end there; The Rock took to social media to reveal more from the altercation, showcasing his disdain for being boxed in by rules, even after cameras stopped rolling.

"The Rock's disdain for restrictions and 'bullshit rules' was palpable as he vented online, criticizing the moment a WWE producer signaled the end of the live broadcast. "I hate constraints and bullshit rules – and just because some @wwe producer says, 'clear' (meaning, we are no longer live on the air and the show is over) that doesn’t mean I just stop whatever I’m doing and tell everyone great job. It fucking pissed me off. I can’t shut my emotions off just because a script says we’re done," The Rock expressed, highlighting his frustration with abrupt endings dictated by production cues.

His passionate outburst didn't stop there; The Rock elaborated on his broader grievances with societal controls. "But this is a microcosm of a larger issue I have with individuals, corporations & governments – telling us what we can or can’t do. You have to do it this way, you have to say it that way, or you’ll get cancelled. They create fear if you have a different perspective and don’t live by their rules. It’s their way, or no way," he explained, condemning the enforced adherence to norms and the silencing of dissent.

Undeterred, The Rock proclaimed his commitment to authenticity. "Fuck that. I say it the way I want to say it. I do it the way I want to do it. My choice. Our choice," he declared, standing firm in his belief in personal freedom and expression.