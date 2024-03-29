Vince McMahon Sells Additional Shares in TKO Stock

Vince McMahon is on a selling spree, offloading a substantial chunk of his TKO stock once again.

In a recent development, the ex-chairman of WWE has parted with another 3,484,006 shares, as revealed in an SEC filing made public by TKO today. Despite this significant sell-off, McMahon maintains a sizeable stake in the company, retaining ownership of approximately 11.5 million shares of TKO Group.

“On March 24, 2020, the Reporting Person entered into a variable prepaid forward sale agreement (the “Agreement”) with an unaffiliated bank (the “Bank”) relating to 3,484,006 shares of the Issuer’s Class A common stock and obligating the Reporting Person to deliver to the Bank up to 3,484,006 shares of the Issuer’s Class A common stock (or, at the Reporting Person’s election, under certain circumstances, an equivalent amount of cash) to settle the Agreement. On March 1, 2024, the Reporting Person and the Bank amended the Agreement to provide that the Agreement would be fully settled by the Reporting Person’s delivery of 3,484,006 shares of the Issuer’s Class A common stock to the Bank. The physical settlement contemplated by the Agreement were divided into 15 components, each of the first 14 of which were with respect to 232,267 shares of the Issuer’s Class A common stock and the last of which was with respect to 232,268 shares of the Issuer’s Class A common stock, and took place on each weekday between March 5, 2024 and March 25, 2024. Upon such physical settlement, the Reporting Person received, in the aggregate, approximately $100 million from the Bank.”