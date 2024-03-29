Martha Hart Reacts to Allegations Against Vince McMahon

Martha Hart, widow of the late wrestling icon Owen Hart, recently shared her insights on the controversy surrounding Vince McMahon, the ex-CEO and Chairman of WWE. The allegations have shaken the wrestling world, with a lawsuit claiming McMahon was entangled in a sordid sex trafficking and abuse scandal. This legal action, initiated by former WWE employee Janel Grant, has also implicated the company and former executive John Laurinaitis, casting a shadow over their reputations.

“Yes, well, Ashleigh, thank you so much for inviting me on the show, and you’re right; I was a little reluctant to come on, but I thought it’s such an important topic that I just wanted to be able to contribute to that.No, I was not surprised when I heard there was yet another lawsuit (against Vince McMahon & WWE). Over the years, the WWE they’ve had many lawsuits and they’ve had a lot of bad press. I tell you, I read all of the 67 pages in that complaint, and it is absolutely horrific. I have to say that the level of wickedness that’s described is beyond the pale in that complaint, and anyone with a shred of humanity would find the indignant act just incomprehensible, frankly. So, it wasn’t a shock that there was another lawsuit, but the level of, I guess, depravity there certainly was, and I’m a doctor in mental health. I’m also the founder and director of the Owen Hart Foundation, so no matter what hat I’m wearing, I always work with at-risk people. I can tell you that it’s the — anyone that takes advantage of a vulnerable person is the most despicable type of person because these are people that need to be supported and protected, not exploited and by Janel Grant’s own admission, she was a vulnerable person. She was unemployed, her parents had passed away, she was suffering with grief, and she was also just on the cusp of financial collapse. So these are all the makings of a very vulnerable person.”

Martha Hart revisited her legal battle with WWE and Vince McMahon, relating to the tragic death of her husband, framing it as a classic David versus Goliath scenario. She pointed out that those with substantial wealth often believe their resources are limitless, allowing them to act without regard for boundaries.



