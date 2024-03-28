WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Roman Reigns Considered Himself 'Retired' at the Dawn of the Covid-19 Pandemic

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 28, 2024

Roman Reigns Considered Himself 'Retired' at the Dawn of the Covid-19 Pandemic

In a conversation with Raj Prashad from Uproxx.com, Paul Heyman opened up about the period Roman Reigns took a break from WWE at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

“He considered himself retired. He wasn’t coming back. I was executive director of Monday Night Raw, and Roman was assigned to SmackDown. But every week I heard all the SmackDown writers and producers and personnel saying, ‘God, I just wish Roman would come back.’ And I would ask, has anybody talked to him? Yeah, he says he’s retired. He’s not coming back. No way. Thanks a lot. Done. Finished. Goodbye.

So the fact that he came back for this run, for what we have accomplished, is nothing short of a miracle because as far as he was concerned, he was out.”

The Undertaker Reveals the Wrestler He Feels Should Have Broken His WrestleMania Winning Streak

In a revealing discussion on his "Six Feet Under" podcast, The Undertaker, a legend of WWE with an unparalleled WrestleMania legacy of 25 wi [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 28, 2024 03:46PM

Source: uproxx.com
Tags: #wwe #roman reigns #paul heyman

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86871/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π