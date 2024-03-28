Roman Reigns Considered Himself 'Retired' at the Dawn of the Covid-19 Pandemic

In a conversation with Raj Prashad from Uproxx.com, Paul Heyman opened up about the period Roman Reigns took a break from WWE at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.
“He considered himself retired. He wasn’t coming back. I was executive director of Monday Night Raw, and Roman was assigned to SmackDown. But every week I heard all the SmackDown writers and producers and personnel saying, ‘God, I just wish Roman would come back.’ And I would ask, has anybody talked to him? Yeah, he says he’s retired. He’s not coming back. No way. Thanks a lot. Done. Finished. Goodbye.
So the fact that he came back for this run, for what we have accomplished, is nothing short of a miracle because as far as he was concerned, he was out.”
