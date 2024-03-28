Kevin Kelly Unveils Fresh Wrestling Endeavor Following AEW Departure

Kevin Kelly, the seasoned voice once synonymous with AEW's broadcasting team, has ventured into new territory with the announcement of his upcoming virtual classes aimed at wrestlers and broadcasters alike. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Kelly unveiled his plans to nurture talents in the wrestling industry, with a special focus on promo skills and broadcast excellence.

“Starting in mid-April, I’ll be teaching virtual classes for wrestlers who want to improve their promo abilities and announcers from all sports who want to take their broadcasting career to the next level. Email kevin@talentacceleratorgroup.net Group and individual classes.”

This pivot comes on the heels of his controversial departure from AEW. Reports had surfaced about Kelly's exit from the company, following a heated exchange on social media that saw accusations of libel thrown between Kelly and fellow broadcaster Ian Riccaboni. Despite the buzz, AEW's top brass, including President and CEO Tony Khan, has remained tight-lipped regarding the details of Kelly's departure.

In a bold move forward, Kelly has also launched a new venture, Talent Accelerator Group, with the domain going live on March 20, as per PWInsider. This initiative appears to be Kelly's stepping stone back into the wrestling world, offering a platform for growth and development to those keen on refining their on-screen talents.