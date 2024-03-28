WWE Announces Special Tryout Event in Philadelphia During WrestleMania 40 Week

In a recent conversation on "Busted Open Radio," Shawn Michaels, the mastermind behind WWE NXT's creative direction, spilled the beans on an upcoming tryout set to take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, during the much-anticipated WrestleMania 40 weekend. While specific names of participants remain under wraps, anticipation is already mounting.

The wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer shared his excitement about the influx of talent into the NXT brand, stating, "There’s a lot of real phenomenal potential talent coming through NXT and there’s gonna be good representation into the future. Certainly from a diversity standpoint but easily from the women and the men, because again, they keep coming.”

Michaels also highlighted the competitive atmosphere that these tryouts bring to the NXT scene, particularly in their Orlando base. "We got another tryout at WrestleMania and so, I gotta’ tell ya, the competition makes it pretty amazing down there in Orlando for us to put together a fantastic show that I think represents everybody equally and fairly as we go down the line,” he remarked.