WWE NXT Battleground Shifts to UFC Arena

WWE's NXT Battleground Pay-Per-View Event is making a groundbreaking move to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, a venue renowned for its weekly UFC Fight Night spectacles aired on ESPN and ESPN+. Originally scheduled for May 26th at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia, this shift in venue and city brings a fresh dynamic to the wrestling scene.

The change comes amidst scheduling clashes with AEW's annual Double or Nothing event in Las Vegas on the same date. In what seems to be a strategic maneuver, WWE is opting to avoid direct competition, a scenario not uncommon in the wrestling world. Insider sources, including WrestleVotes, hint at the possibility of NXT Battleground being rescheduled to June 9th, ensuring fans are treated to an uninterrupted showcase of wrestling talent.

Adding to the anticipation, WWE has also confirmed the lineup for the upcoming Stand & Deliver event slated for April 6, 2024, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Matches include the NXT Championship clash between Ilja Dragunov and Tony D'Angelo, a high-stakes singles match featuring Trick Williams against Carmelo Hayes, and the NXT Women's Championship bout with Lyra Valkyria defending her title against Roxanne Perez.

Tag team action sees champions Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin awaiting challengers, while the NXT North American Championship will see Oba Femi defend against Dijak and Josh Briggs in a thrilling triple-threat match.