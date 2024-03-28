Vince McMahon's Name Is Banned On WWE TV

In the aftermath of the serious allegations made against Vince McMahon, WWE has seemingly placed a ban on mentioning his name during televised events. McMahon, who stepped down from all his positions at WWE, including as TKO Executive Chairman and member of the TKO Board of Directors, faced accusations in a high-profile lawsuit. The plaintiff, Janel Grant, charged McMahon with forcing her into sexual relations with him and other individuals, in addition to distributing explicit images of her to various contacts both inside and outside of WWE.

During a segment on Wrestling Observer Radio, journalist Dave Meltzer discussed a moment from WWE's Monday Night Raw that subtly referenced McMahon without directly naming him. The scene involved CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and World Champion Seth Rollins. McIntyre hinted at his past moniker "The Chosen One," a title bestowed upon him by McMahon years earlier. This led to Punk questioning McIntyre on who exactly had "chosen" him, navigating around the explicit mention of McMahon's name amidst the ban. Meltzer highlighted the unscripted nature of this exchange and the cautious approach taken by the performers to avoid directly invoking McMahon's name. "The gist of the segment was that... it was not scripted word for word, which most things on that show... they let the guys have free rein. There was one moment where there were a lot of people thinking this may not be a good idea, which was the one when McIntyre brought up, you know, it was the Vince McMahon reference. And then Punk goes, who chose you? It was kind of like, 'Oh, God,' because I guess one of the things is that Vince McMahon's name is not allowed to be mentioned on TV. But McIntyre changed focus and never mentioned the name, and they got out of it," Meltzer elaborated.