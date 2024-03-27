WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Becky Lynch Shares Significant Update on Her WWE Contract Status

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 27, 2024

In a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour, “The Man” Becky Lynch discussed her upcoming challenge at WrestleMania 40’s premium live event, where she is set to vie for the women’s world championship against Rhea Ripley—a title shot she secured by triumphing in February’s women’s Elimination Chamber. Amidst promotion, the conversation pivoted towards Lynch’s WWE contract, revealing that with only two months left, she is yet to secure a renewal.

Helwani inquired about the nearing end of her contract, to which Lynch humorously acknowledged, “It’s the final two months.” The exchange grew more intriguing as Lynch admitted to having no ongoing discussions about contract renewal, responding with a non-committal “We’ll see” to questions about her interest in staying with WWE.

When prodded about the potential of this being her last WrestleMania or the prospect of negotiating with other promotions, Lynch remained loyal to WWE, albeit uncertain about the future. “I’m WWE,” she stated, illustrating her dedication but also her openness to future possibilities.

The interview also touched on whether the delay in securing a new deal was a sign of changing times within WWE, now in the Endeavor era, and how Lynch felt about the situation. Confident in her value and abilities, Lynch expressed no worry, highlighting a stark contrast from the uncertainties she faced earlier in her career.


