Carmella's WWE Return Set for WrestleMania 40 Weekend

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 28, 2024

Carmella's WWE Return Set for WrestleMania 40 Weekend

Carmella, also known as The Queen of Staten Island, has excited fans with a major announcement about her WWE comeback. After stepping away from the spotlight due to her pregnancy announcement in March 2023, Carmella has been eagerly missed on television. Following the birth of her child in November, the celebrated former women’s champion has now declared she’s poised for a grand return. Taking to social media, Carmella shared that she’s gearing up to make her presence felt at The World during the electrifying WrestleMania 40 weekend.

"So excited to announce I’ll be seeing yall in Philly next week for #WrestleMania Friday @citywineryphil 145pm. Saturday #WWEWorld 11am Can’t wait to see everyone again and remind you that Mella is m̶o̶m̶m̶y̶ MONEY (hope you guys didn’t forget about me."

