Hulk Hogan Set to Star in VIP Signing at WWE WrestleMania 40

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 28, 2024

WWE has officially announced Hulk Hogan's role for the upcoming WrestleMania 40, detailing his participation in a special VIP signing event. Set to take place on April 7th at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, the event will see the legendary wrestler, also known as The Immortal One, engaging with fans over the WrestleMania 40 weekend.

This announcement confirms earlier speculations that Hogan, alongside Steve Austin, would play notable roles during the WrestleMania festivities. While Austin's involvement in the event itself is still under wraps, possibly hinting at an in-ring appearance, Hogan's activities are now clearly defined as off-ring, focusing on connecting with the audience through autographs at WWE The World's exclusive signing session.

