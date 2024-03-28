TNA Locks Down Former WWE Star AJ Francis

TNA has secured a major talent acquisition, snagging former WWE standout AJ Francis, also known in the ring as Top Dolla.

This signing was first reported by Fightful Select, who reported that Francis will grace the TNA canvas throughout the entirety of 2024. His journey into TNA's fold, orchestrated by the iconic Tommy Dreamer of ECW and TNA fame, has been met with widespread acclaim. Francis, since making his TNA debut, has quickly risen through the ranks, initiating a rivalry with Joe Hendry and forging an alliance with Rich Swann.

This new contract comes on the heels of his WWE departure in late 2023, marking his second exit from the company in recent years. Despite the setback, Francis's wrestling career continues to flourish, with the agreement allowing him to maintain his presence in NJPW, NWA, and MLW. However, it strictly bars any engagements with WWE and AEW, positioning TNA as his primary wrestling home for the foreseeable future.